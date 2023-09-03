One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brookline man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on VT. Route 30 in the town of Jamaica.

The operator of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Jacob Topping, was found unresponsive in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Vermont State Police are asking that anyone who may have information about the crash, or was with Topping on the day of the crash, to call the Westminster barracks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.