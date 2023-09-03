Speaking out about their passion for sailing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center held an event at Hula in Burlington. They put on an all-day event inspiring those that have a passion for sailing and to help get more people involved.

The day consisted of guest speakers, yoga, a book signing and reception. Executive Director Owen Milne says the guests included Laura Dekker, the youngest person ever to sail around the world, and Dr. Wallace J. Nicolas, an advocate for the importance of clean water.

“It’s really about bringing together some really interesting people that do this work,” said Executive Director Owen Milne.

The Sailing Center is a non-profit facility that provides lake access for visitors of all ages. They are currently working on a campaign to one day install permanent handicap accessible waterfront infrastructure. If you’re interested in learning more or contributing to the LCCSC click here : https://communitysailingcenter.org

