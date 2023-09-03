How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Three year Quechee Gorge bridge project gets underway

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A three-year construction project is getting underway at the Quechee Gorge.

The bridge over the gorge is undergoing a major rehabilitation. That will include structure repairs, slope stabilization, and widening of the existing sidewalks on the bridge. The bridge will never be completely closed during construction but rather down to one lane while each side is worked on. That is likely to snarl traffic in the area. About a quarter million people visit the bridge every year.

“One sidewalk will always be open which is important and great but it is obviously going to impact businesses somewhat. But I think VTrans and the construction guys that are working on it are obviously knowledgeable and know what they are doing so hopefully it won’t affect business too much,” said PJ Skehan with the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

The estimated cost of the project is around $25M. It’s scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck

Latest News

File Photo
Veterans honored with Labor Day weekend flight to Washington
File Photo
Vermonters hit the roads Labor Day weekend
File Photo
NEK hospital works with WHO to support breastfeeding
suspicious death
One dead in Rutland shooting