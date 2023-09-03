Three year Quechee Gorge bridge project gets underway

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A three-year construction project is getting underway at the Quechee Gorge.

The bridge over the gorge is undergoing a major rehabilitation. That will include structure repairs, slope stabilization, and widening of the existing sidewalks on the bridge. The bridge will never be completely closed during construction but rather down to one lane while each side is worked on. That is likely to snarl traffic in the area. About a quarter million people visit the bridge every year.

“One sidewalk will always be open which is important and great but it is obviously going to impact businesses somewhat. But I think VTrans and the construction guys that are working on it are obviously knowledgeable and know what they are doing so hopefully it won’t affect business too much,” said PJ Skehan with the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

The estimated cost of the project is around $25M. It’s scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026.

