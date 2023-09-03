Vermonters hit the roads Labor Day weekend

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Although it has been a soggy summer, the weather is finally warming up as people are traveling for Labor Day.

“It gets crazy on Labor Day weekend,” said Middlebury resident Xander Beck.

As summer winds down, many people are heading out of town for the holiday that traditionally marks the unofficial end of the season, making this weekend one of the busiest times of the year to travel.

“We are going to New Hampshire; we’re just going to head down and do a little shopping around the malls and the stores and maybe the ocean and take some time to relax,” said Essex Junction resident Candy Baker.

“We’re going to Maine this weekend it was a surprise gift from my husband for my 50th birthday,” said St. Albans resident Alex Gibson.

Here in Vermont, you could find busy roads, and packed gas stations as the holiday weekend draws people out.

“We’ve been on the road since 7:30 this morning and still got a ways to go, about 4 hours to go but’s been smooth sailing so far,” said Dominic Mossa, traveling from Canada.

Baker says she doesn’t normally plan trips for Labor Day, but the weekend’s nice weather changed her mind.

“This is just a spur of the moment, we were random let’s just go kind of thing, we don’t plan Labor Day weekends. We just stay home and relax we want to get away this weekend, and it’s beautiful we haven’t had great weather so may as well go now,” said Baker.

But while many are preparing for their fun plans, the Green Mountain State’s Highway Safety Team is reminding drivers to be extra aware on the roads this weekend.

So far this year there have been 48 deaths on Vermont roads, which is on pace with last year which saw the highest number of road fatalities since 2012.

Law enforcement officials say extra patrols and checkpoints are possible around the state, but the best way to stay safe is to have a plan.

“All we are asking is that you have a plan. We are not asking don’t have fun. Go have fun as much as you want. but just have a plan to get home safely,” said Lt. Allen Fortin.

Now along with staying safe, people I spoke to say their next priority is soaking up the sun.

“Today and tomorrow, it’s going to be really nice and sunny, so we are really happy about it,” said Olivier Leguay.

“We are going to enjoy the sunshine,” said Irene Castonguay.

