How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermonters hit the roads Labor Day weekend

File Photo
File Photo
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Although it has been a soggy summer, the weather is finally warming up as people are traveling for Labor Day.

“It gets crazy on Labor Day weekend,” said Middlebury resident Xander Beck.

As summer winds down, many people are heading out of town for the holiday that traditionally marks the unofficial end of the season, making this weekend one of the busiest times of the year to travel.

“We are going to New Hampshire; we’re just going to head down and do a little shopping around the malls and the stores and maybe the ocean and take some time to relax,” said Essex Junction resident Candy Baker.

“We’re going to Maine this weekend it was a surprise gift from my husband for my 50th birthday,” said St. Albans resident Alex Gibson.

Here in Vermont, you could find busy roads, and packed gas stations as the holiday weekend draws people out.

“We’ve been on the road since 7:30 this morning and still got a ways to go, about 4 hours to go but’s been smooth sailing so far,” said Dominic Mossa, traveling from Canada.

Baker says she doesn’t normally plan trips for Labor Day, but the weekend’s nice weather changed her mind.

“This is just a spur of the moment, we were random let’s just go kind of thing, we don’t plan Labor Day weekends. We just stay home and relax we want to get away this weekend, and it’s beautiful we haven’t had great weather so may as well go now,” said Baker.

But while many are preparing for their fun plans, the Green Mountain State’s Highway Safety Team is reminding drivers to be extra aware on the roads this weekend.

So far this year there have been 48 deaths on Vermont roads, which is on pace with last year which saw the highest number of road fatalities since 2012.

Law enforcement officials say extra patrols and checkpoints are possible around the state, but the best way to stay safe is to have a plan.

“All we are asking is that you have a plan. We are not asking don’t have fun. Go have fun as much as you want. but just have a plan to get home safely,” said Lt. Allen Fortin.

Now along with staying safe, people I spoke to say their next priority is soaking up the sun.

“Today and tomorrow, it’s going to be really nice and sunny, so we are really happy about it,” said Olivier Leguay.

“We are going to enjoy the sunshine,” said Irene Castonguay.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck

Latest News

File Photo
Veterans honored with Labor Day weekend flight to Washington
File Photo
NEK hospital works with WHO to support breastfeeding
suspicious death
One dead in Rutland shooting
Fatal crash
One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash