Veterans honored with Labor Day weekend flight to Washington

File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A huge Labor Day weekend sendoff ceremony stretched from Colchester all the way to Plattsburgh Saturday, as the team at North Country Honor Flight brought veterans to Washington D.C.

Each flight carries honored veterans and their guardians for a unique experience, a show of appreciation that these men and women will remember forever.

North Country Honor Flight has flown 718 veterans to DC since 2013.

