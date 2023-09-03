How to help
YCQM SEPT. 3, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Guest this week, Sgt. Michael Roberto of the Essex Police Dept. talks about safety and security at the Champlain Valley Fair. Cat also talks with Vt. Natl. Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight about Military Appreciation Day at the fair.

Also, guest Sarah Keblin from the Vermont Foodbank explains how important the food donation event at the fair is in helping to fill the over 225 food shelves, meal sites, schools that benefit from sharing that food with the community.

Information about federal aid application deadlines for July flooding victims, Jim Accurso from the Small Business Assoc. and Rebecca Kelly from FEMA.

Finally - guest Felipe Velarde, from Sealand Encounter, helps anchor Cat Viglienzoni get into a large water tank with a nurse sharks.

