BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far, we’ve had a great Labor Day Weekend. Plenty of sunshine will continue for a few more days. It is, however, going to be hot and humid.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a few spots possibly hitting 90 degrees. With dew points well into the 60s, the heat index may reach 95 degrees at times, especially in the Champlain Valley and St. Lawrence Valley. With a relatively cool August, and many schools in session, we’ll want to be vigilant of the risk of overexerting yourself outdoors, and to take breaks and stay hydrated. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and muggy lows near 70 degrees. It’s not out of the question for some areas to get a heat wave, which is 3 days in a row with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. Stay tuned.

Thursday will be our next chance for precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms. This will continue Friday. Some heavy downpours are possible, but flooding isn’t expected due to the recent dry days. We’ll keep an eye on it, though. Highs both days will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

The weekend will bring a return to normal temperatures, with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Showers are expected Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and pleasant.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.