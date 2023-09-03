How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine for today. It will be warm and a bit more humid, though not oppressive. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, making for a great last day of the Champlain Valley Fair.

Hot and humid weather will be the rule for early to midweek, something we haven’t had since late July. Labor Day will be mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and even low 90s. Overnight lows will be muggy as well, with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 60s. Remember to take it easy on those days, and take breaks and stay hydrated. This is especially true after becoming acclimated to the relatively cool temperatures in August.

Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again Friday, then mainly showers for Saturday. Temperatures will start to return to normal levels, with highs holding in the 70s by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast