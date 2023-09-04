1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment in the city of Rutland. Police believe it was a targeted shooting, and the Rutland County state’s attorney says this isn’t the first time police have been called to that address.

The incident is raising concerns in the city.

“We want our kids to be able to go outside and ride their bikes on the street. Now, they don’t feel comfortable doing that, and it’s things like this that cause that problem,” Rutland City Mayor Mike Doenges said.

Officials say on Sept. 2, Rutland City Police were called to apartment two at 50 Cherry Street for a physical altercation that turned worse.

When police arrived, they found one man shot multiple times. Police have not yet identified that man. A second man, Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, New York, was found dead inside.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

According to Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan, this isn’t the first time police have visited that location.

“Certainly that address is one that has been on Rutland City Police Department’s radar that they have been looking at in investigations over the last weeks and months. It’s too early to say whether this shooting is related to drug distribution,” Sullivan said.

The mayor says at least one of the men has been on the radar of police in New York, as well.

“One of the two individuals, I believe the one that passed away, was part of a bigger investigation in Albany some time ago. They were connected with some potential gangs,” Doenges said.

The mayor adds crime in the city has been on the rise.

“The department is definitely feeling the strain. We are down a couple of officers just because of the other incidents we have had over the past few months,” he said.

Rutland City Police and the Vermont State Police crime scene search team are leading the investigation into what happened. Right now, few details are being released. They say it’s too early to say whether this was drug-related, whether they knew each other, what started the original altercation or how many people were involved-- all questions we’re asking.

Meanwhile, Doenges says he and the police are trying to find solutions for more public safety in the Marble City.

“Looking at maybe using technology to keep an eye on those hotspots, those hotspots that we are aware of and we meet on every two weeks. Maybe we can put in a way to make the street lights brighter. Make sure they are no longer hotspots,” Doenges said.

State’s Attorney Sullivan confirms police have identified multiple people of interest in this case but no one has been arrested.

Related Story:

Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.