After a summer of rain, flooding, Vermonters enjoy a sunny Labor Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds, rain and devastating flooding have been the headlines of the summer of 2023. But as we hit the unofficial end of summer, the sun is making a comeback.

On one of the last and most-celebrated days of summer, Labor Day, the sun was finally out and so were Vermonters.

“This is the last time we can really all get out here and enjoy it, and the weather is phenomenal. What are we at, we’re at like 80 degrees right now and we haven’t had much of that this summer,” said Paulina Valentine who was visiting Leddy Park.

Record-setting rainfall over the last few months kept even the outdoorsiest indoors.

“I work in the school system so the summer is the time for me to come out. So with all the rain that was a little bit frustrating,” said Miriam Stoll, who was visiting Oakledge Park.

For out-of-staters, the rain made it tricky to plan a visit to the Green Mountain State. Louise Breton of Montreal waited all summer for a nice week to visit her daughter and grandchildren.

“It was like a fall summer, so we were really searching for a summer day, summer days,” Breton said.

With rain off the forecast-- at least for the time being-- people could enjoy the simple pleasures of Labor Day, like constructing a hardy sandcastle.

“We’re trying to build a sandcastle and a wall that will keep the waves out but it’s not working at all,” said Georgia Moreau, who was visiting Leddy Park.

“Just did a run on the bike path today, finally getting out in the sun and enjoying the Labor Day weather. Can’t complain,” said Allie Dorris who was visiting Oakledge Park.

Reporter Sophia Thomas: How did it feel to wake up, look at the forecast and see that it was going to be sunny today?

Miriam Stoll: Oh, it felt so good. It felt great. And I think it’s going to be beautiful on the water because it’s not too windy, sun’s out.

After the summer that wasn’t, a warm Labor Day makes it easier to accept that fall is creeping up. With a hot and sunny week ahead, here’s hoping we can all fit in some more summer fun despite the return to work.

