Bikers race through downtown Burlington in the Green Mountain Stage Race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Burlington was closed and transformed into a race course for the Green Mountain Stage Race on Monday.

More than 750 bikers from around the world finished a weekend of racing in Vermont on the streets of Burlington.

“There are plenty of guys that come here, they suffer through the first three days just to qualify to get to this race,” said Gary Kessler of the Green Mountain Stage Race.

The four-day stage race is in its 22nd year with cash prizes for the top finishers.

“It’s the largest stage race in North America this year,” Kessler said.

The course in Burlington was no joke; each lap was 1 kilometer which is just over 6/10ths of a mile through a six-corner course through downtown, battling steep inclines, sharp turns and Church Street’s cobblestones.

“Definitely a tough course. It gets narrow, there’s potholes and cracks to watch out for, you’re going super fast,” said Amelia Durst, a racer from Colorado.

“It’s amazing, the fact that they can organize this and the fact that the city really embraces it, it’s amazing,” said James Sawtelle, a racer from Manchester.

As bikes flew by, people cheered and coached from the sidewalk. It even caught the attention of those who didn’t previously know about the event.

“I was actually down at work and I came out and saw the huge race and I got super excited,” said Jake Hunter, who works in downtown Burlington.

Hunter says he picked a favorite rider at random and cheered them on.

“I got too invested. Now, I have to stay to see what happens,” Hunter said.

But for the riders, it’s an event they are already looking forward to next year.

“It’s on my calendar every year, Labor Day weekend. Usually very good weather, it’s a beautiful backdrop, got the lake and mountains of Vermont,” Sawtelle said.

