How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bodies of two adults and two children found in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting

Two adults and two children are dead after an early morning shooting and house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. (KOMO, SEATTLE FD, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims’ bodies inside the house. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers

Latest News

Two adults and two children are dead after an early morning shooting and house fire in...
2 adults, 2 children, dog dead after fire in Seattle
FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Caroline Wozniacki,...
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals