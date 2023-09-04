How to help
Gillibrand wants to make it easier for migrants to work upon arrival

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she is working on a bill that would make it easier for migrants to work upon entering the country.

The legislation comes as thousands of migrants have entered the state and New York City over the last seven months.

The brewing crisis has led the city’s mayor to look for options outside of New York City.

However, Gov. Kathy Hochul has said moving migrants upstate is not an option.

Last week, Gillibrand was in Lake Placid and said there are jobs that could be filled by migrants right now.

“We have 200,000 open jobs right now in New York State, that we are desperate for workers if you talk to any hotel owner in Lake Placid, you talk to any restaurant in Lake Placid, you talk to any agriculture, any type of farm, dairy-- all of them need workers,” said Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand says her bill would make it so migrants only have to wait 30 days instead of 180 days before they can work.

In the meantime, she says she is pushing the Biden administration to approve immediate work visas for migrants in the state.

