How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New partnership in New Hampshire to promote mountain biking year-round

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The city of Claremont, New Hampshire, has approved a deal to move a bike shop into a well-known recreation area. The aim is to not only grow the sport but the community as a whole.

Like ski resorts across the region, the city of Claremont is working to turn its city-owned ski hill into a four-season recreation area.

For the past two decades, a group of dedicated mountain bikers have been cutting trails at the Arrowhead Recreation Area. It’s a city-owned park in Claremont that is mostly used for skiing and tubing. But the mountain bikers will tell you the trails are tops in the region.

“I really enjoy peddling up and it’s got some awesome terrain. It’s really chunky, a lot of gnar,” said Ben Pirkey of Henniker, New Hampshire.

That translates to good jumps and lots of turns.

What’s unique here is that pedal power, not a lift, gets you to the top. And the price is just right-- it’s absolutely free.

“Winters have changed, the season has shortened and I think everybody is looking to get out more,” said Rob Walker, who co-owns the Wheel House, a bike shop on the outskirts of Claremont that has just been approved to set up shop in the base lodge. “The vision is it’s not just beneficial for the business, it’s beneficial for everybody involved including that nonprofit and all the users in the end.”

Some of the best riders in New England have already raced there with the Eastern States Cup series. Another event is planned for Sunday.

“The first was a world qualifying race that we hosted here. We had 1,000 people,” Walker said.

Those people bring a lot of foot traffic to the downtown corridor which is just a mile from the hill.

“There’s access to rail trail riding, there is family experiences, riders or visitors can contribute to the local economy. They can hit the new Mexican restaurant that just opened up,” Walker said.

It’s mostly expert terrain for the time being, but the new partnership brings opportunities to grow the park with easier trails for younger riders.

“Couldn’t be more excited for the Wheel House, having a place right at the bottom. It will be great for us who notoriously break stuff,” Pirkey said.

It’s a sport that seems to be attracting more attention every day.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid but I’m stoked to see the popularity of it,” Pirkey said.

Registration for this coming Sunday’s race is still open, and spectators are welcome. It’s an event that will likely benefit the sport of mountain biking and the region as a whole.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Christopher Ellis
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck
A three-year construction project is getting underway at the Quechee Gorge. - File photo
3-year bridge project gets underway at Quechee Gorge
Fatal crash
One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash

Latest News

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she is working on a bill that would make it easier for...
Gillibrand wants to make it easier for migrants to work upon arrival
A WCAX reporter is among the tens of thousands of people stranded at Burning Man in the Nevada...
Thousands still stranded at Burning Man, including WCAX reporter
A Labor Day tradition marched through Northfield on Monday, but the future of the town's annual...
Will Northfield's annual Labor Day celebration, parade keep marching on?
Claremont has approved a deal to move a bike shop into a well-known recreation area. As our...
New partnership in New Hampshire to promote mountain biking year-round
Police: 1 person drowned in Vermont pond