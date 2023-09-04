How to help
N.H. lawmakers work to increase state’s childcare capacity

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Good news for working parents in the granite state. New Hampshire is working to expand capacity for childcare centers across the state.

The state received around $30 million in pandemic relief funds to address the issue. That money was doled out to providers across the region in the spring.

The goal is to increase capacity by 2024, especially in the more rural areas of the stat- where affordable childcare is very difficult to find.

“We know that childcare is a huge issue for families. We know that in Coos County, what I heard is that in all of Coos County, there are only 5 childcare centers. Two have just closed recently and it is creating a real challenge for people in terms of working,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Shaheen says it is an economic issue- as much as it is a childcare issue.

She says, that even if jobs are available, you can’t work if you can’t find a safe place for your kids.

