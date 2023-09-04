How to help
NY DEC employees hike to help raise money for suicide prevention

Employees with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are working to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.(Courtesy: New York State DEC)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Employees with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are working to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.

In 2014, the co-founders of the organization 46Climbs set a goal of hiking the 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks during National Suicide Prevention Week. It was a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“We’re trying to do at DEC is provide a safe space for people to talk about their issues so, ultimately, you’re taking that stigma away and allowing people to open a door and seek help, seek treatment,” said Basil Seggos, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The effort has grown and now includes hikers from around the world.

They hope to raise $300,000.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text VT to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

