People in Rutland stringing up fun this Labor Day weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - While Labor Day weekend’s sunny weather had many wanting to spend their time on the beach, some decided they would rather stay inside knitting instead.

Green Mountain Yarn and Fiber is a small shop in Rutland that offers classes and workshops.

Owner Amanda Tate says she enjoys teaching others about the art of knitting.

“Probably getting people inspired to make things on their own you know make their clothing teaching somebody who knows very few skills how to get through a sweater or a pair of socks, something like that,” said Green Mountain Yarn and Fiber Owner Amanda Tate.

As the holidays are coming up in just a few months, Tate says more people are coming in to make gifts for their loved ones.

