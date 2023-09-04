How to help
Police: 1 person drowned in Vermont pond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GROTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person drowned in a pond in Groton.

Vermont State Police say it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Levi Pond.

They say three people were out on a small boat when it overturned. Two of them made it to shore and one did not.

Early Monday morning, police say divers found the body of the person who was still missing.

Investigators say the death does not appear suspicious. The body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

They have not yet released the person’s identity.

