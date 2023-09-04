How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London.(Raph_PH via MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Christopher Ellis
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck
A three-year construction project is getting underway at the Quechee Gorge. - File photo
3-year bridge project gets underway at Quechee Gorge
Fatal crash
One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash

Latest News

Cherry Street in Rutland
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City
Downtown Burlington was closed and transformed into a race course for the Green Mountain Stage...
Bikers race through downtown Burlington in the Green Mountain Stage Race
This summer has been defined by heavy rainfall in the Adirondacks, making hiking a soggy...
Soggy summer in Adirondacks foils hikers but a boon to business
Clouds, rain and devastating flooding have been the headlines of the summer of 2023. But as we...
After a summer of rain, flooding, Vermonters enjoy a sunny Labor Day