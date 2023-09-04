How to help
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.

It happened on Interstate 91 northbound at about 7:45 a.m.

Vermont State Police say Andy Pena Batista, 22, of Carbondale, Pennsylvania, had injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

Pena Batista’s rig was totaled in the wreck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

