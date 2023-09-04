How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM men’s soccer picks up home win over Colgate

Cats return to Virtue Field on Saturday against Lehigh
Cats return to Virtue Field on Saturday against Lehigh
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a hot afternoon at Virtue Field, the UVM men’s soccer team struck twice to earn a clean sheet victory over Colgate, 2-0.

Vermont Green defender and recent UVM transfer Jake Ashford scored the first goal of the game, the first goal of his UVM career. Ashford’s fiancé and family were in the stands for it, too.

“It’s wonderful seeing her up in the stands, along with her parents. Having family there, there’s nothing better,” the Kansas native said. “This whole community honestly is like family. Having them come up and be there for the first one and be there to watch us win just makes you play even harder. This community is phenomenal, so everybody is like family at this point.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Christopher Ellis
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck
A three-year construction project is getting underway at the Quechee Gorge. - File photo
3-year bridge project gets underway at Quechee Gorge
Fatal crash
One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash

Latest News

Cats return to Virtue Field on Saturday against Lehigh
UVM men’s soccer picks up home win over Colgate
Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. football for Saturday, September 2
Vermont men win, Catamount women place second
UVM hosts Vermont Invite at Hard’Ack
Vermont men win, Catamount women place second
UVM hosts Vermont Invite at Hard’Ack