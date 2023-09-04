UVM men’s soccer picks up home win over Colgate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a hot afternoon at Virtue Field, the UVM men’s soccer team struck twice to earn a clean sheet victory over Colgate, 2-0.

Vermont Green defender and recent UVM transfer Jake Ashford scored the first goal of the game, the first goal of his UVM career. Ashford’s fiancé and family were in the stands for it, too.

“It’s wonderful seeing her up in the stands, along with her parents. Having family there, there’s nothing better,” the Kansas native said. “This whole community honestly is like family. Having them come up and be there for the first one and be there to watch us win just makes you play even harder. This community is phenomenal, so everybody is like family at this point.”

