Vt. schools compete in Kids Heart Challenge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students in Vermont will be focusing on their heart health this new school year.

Around 100 schools in Vermont participate in the Kids Heart Challenge a year, where the American Heart Association provides free programming focused on staying active, body wellness, and treating your body kindly by avoiding things like vaping and tobacco that decrease your health.

CPR is another major point of the programming. “We want to encourage students to become lifesavers themselves. What we’ve learned just from statistically, over 70% of hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes and in rural places,” said Nick Strance of the American Hearth Association.

Strance says a majority of Vermont’s Kids Heart Challenge takes place in the February and March months.

