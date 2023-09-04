BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a hot & muggy Labor Day. Burlington hit 90° for a high temperature. We are sure to hit the 90 degree mark again over the next couple of days, so we will have an official heat wave on our hands.

Tuesday & Wednesday will still have lots of sunshine and plenty of heat & humidity. The Heat Index - the combination of temperature and humidity (the “feels like” temperature) will be in the mid-to-upper 90s through mid-week.

Temperatures will slowly come down for the end of the week and into the weekend as the weather pattern changes with showers & possible thunderstorms showing up by Thursday & Friday. There will be persistent showers throughout the weekend, and possibly into the start of next week.

Stay well-hydrated and take it easy over the next couple of days, especially during the peak heating hours in the middle of the day. Keep your kids & pets cool & comfortable, and check on any neighbors who may have issues with extreme heat. -Gary

