BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Labor Day! Hopefully, everyone has had a great Labor Day weekend so far! Today is shaping up to be another sunny day out there, but hot and sticky as well. Morning fog should begin to burn off as we head through the morning hours today, leaving us with mostly sunny skies overhead. With that sunshine, temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints are still climbing as well, so it will feel quite humid. Dewpoints could climb into the 70s for some this afternoon. Dewpoints in the 70s are downright tropical and oppressive.

The hot and humid air will stick around for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies overhead, with each day a tad warmer than the last. Dewpoints should stay humid in the 70s as well. It’s not out of the question for some areas to get a heat wave, which is three days in a row with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. Stay tuned.

We’ll introduce the next chance at showers and storms on Thursday. There could be heavier showers and downpours at times, but flooding is not a huge concern at this point. We’ll be keeping an eye on it, though. Those showers and storms will usher in cooler, closer normal air this weekend.

Have a great Labor Day!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

