1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on North Country highway

Police say a woman is dead and four people, including two young children, are hospitalized...
Police say a woman is dead and four people, including two young children, are hospitalized after a man driving the wrong way on a Northern New York highway crashed into an oncoming vehicle. - File photo(Gray Media)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWIS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a woman is dead and four people, including two young children, are hospitalized after a man driving the wrong way on a Northern New York highway crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

It happened on Interstate 87 in the town of Lewis on Monday at about 7:45 p.m.

New York State Police say Brian O’Leary, 37, of East Millinocket, Maine, was driving his pickup north in the southbound lanes. When troopers tried to stop him, they say O’Leary took off and police gave chase. The pursuit ended when O’Leary crashed head-on into an oncoming pickup truck.

Police say a passenger in the second vehicle, Kathy Groshans, 47, of Port Henry, New York, died at the scene. The driver of that second pickup, Dale Groshans, 66, also of Port Henry, and two young boys, ages 4 and 7, who were in the back seat were all injured and are listed in stable condition at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Police say O’Leary is in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries, also at the hospital in Burlington.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

