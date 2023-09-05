$10M in funding available to help Vt. mobile home communities with water woes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced that $10 million is available to help Vermont mobile home communities with water infrastructure woes.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is the second round of it.

The Agency of Natural Resources says the first round of $12 million was doled out to 36 communities, aiding about 4,000 people.

Applications are open now until Oct. 17. Those getting the money will be notified by the end of January. The projects themselves must be completed by September 2026.

Click here for more information and details on a question-and-answer session for interested parties.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.