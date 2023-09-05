Burlington celebrates Pride Week; how you can get in on the fun

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pride Week is officially underway in Burlington.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Vermont’s first-ever pride march.

Festivities are scheduled throughout the week to celebrate, including trivia, performances, sporting events and-- of course-- the pride parade on Sunday.

Traditionally, pride celebrations take place in June, but to accommodate Vermont’s students, Burlington’s happen in September.

“In recent years, as we’ve kept with the September date, we’ve noticed not only college kids coming, but also high school and even middle school groups participate,” said Phoebe Zorn of the Pride Center of Vermont. “So it’s really important for us to keep doing it in September so that youth can organize with their classmates and their schools and be part of it, as well.”

The Pride Center says this year’s parade is the biggest ever. Click here for more information on 2023 Pride Week.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Phoebe Zorn.

