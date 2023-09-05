How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington celebrates Pride Week; how you can get in on the fun

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Vermont’s first-ever pride march. - File photo
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Vermont’s first-ever pride march. - File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pride Week is officially underway in Burlington.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Vermont’s first-ever pride march.

Festivities are scheduled throughout the week to celebrate, including trivia, performances, sporting events and-- of course-- the pride parade on Sunday.

Traditionally, pride celebrations take place in June, but to accommodate Vermont’s students, Burlington’s happen in September.

“In recent years, as we’ve kept with the September date, we’ve noticed not only college kids coming, but also high school and even middle school groups participate,” said Phoebe Zorn of the Pride Center of Vermont. “So it’s really important for us to keep doing it in September so that youth can organize with their classmates and their schools and be part of it, as well.”

The Pride Center says this year’s parade is the biggest ever. Click here for more information on 2023 Pride Week.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Phoebe Zorn.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash
Cherry Street in Rutland
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

Latest News

U.S. agriculture officials have declared Vermont a disaster area from July’s flooding. - File...
USDA designates Vermont a natural disaster area from July flooding
Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced that $10 million is available to help Vermont mobile home...
$10M in funding available to help Vt. mobile home communities with water woes
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Christopher Ellis
New details on what led to alleged double-murder of Vt. mother, son