Can you help police identify driver who damaged Vt. cemetery?

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help tracking down a driver who damaged numerous headstones in a Vermont cemetery.

It happened at the Moretown Cemetery just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Vermont State Police say someone behind the wheel of a silver Subaru drove into the graveyard and hit multiple stones.

They say the car likely has damage to its front bumper based on the debris they found in the cemetery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191, to submit an anonymous tip by texting VTIPS to 274637(CRIMES) or to submit an anonymous tip online.

