How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Can you help police identify driver who damaged Vt. cemetery?

Police are asking the public for help tracking down a driver who damaged numerous headstones in...
Police are asking the public for help tracking down a driver who damaged numerous headstones in a Vermont cemetery. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help tracking down a driver who damaged numerous headstones in a Vermont cemetery.

It happened at the Moretown Cemetery just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Vermont State Police say someone behind the wheel of a silver Subaru drove into the graveyard and hit multiple stones.

They say the car likely has damage to its front bumper based on the debris they found in the cemetery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191, to submit an anonymous tip by texting VTIPS to 274637(CRIMES) or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vermont mother, son due in court Tuesday
File Photo
State leaders evaluate business losses with survey
Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast