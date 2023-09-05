Concerns raised about Vermont hotel being used to house the homeless

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns are being raised about a Rutland hotel that’s housing the homeless as part of the state’s voucher system.

According to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, there are 929 households still taking part in the program. Most are in Rutland County with 236.

Tuesday, officials toured what they say is a problem property.

Brett Dezaine lives in the Cortina Inn on a state-funded voucher.

The hotel has been a concern for the local community.

“Not good... hectic... just, ehhh-- not good. The drugs is outta control,” Dezaine said.

Tuesday afternoon, local and state officials from Rutland County toured the Cortina to see the issues up close.

The hotel just off Route 7 currently has 130 rooms that use vouchers on the state’s hotel voucher program.

“It’s... depressing,” Rutland Selectboard Chair Mary Ashcroft said.

“You could smell the feces smell. That’s what the whole place smelled like,” Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said.

Doors all around the property were unlocked and open.

The chief says the area has been an issue from drugs to thefts at nearby stores.

“It’s cleaner today than it’s been in months,” Dumas said.

He says it’s not everyone in the hotel causing issues.

“Then you stick so many people in this location that are needy-- this place doesn’t know how to run a homeless shelter,” Dumas said.

Ashcroft says after seeing reports of issues, she wanted to see for herself.

“This is a difficult place for people to live, especially for families, especially if they have disabilities. This was an eye-opener,” she said.

“We had an idea of what we were getting into-- I’m not 100% used to this,” said Dhruv Kumar, who says he took over the Cortina Inn at the end of June.

Kumar says they are currently taking action to help fix issues and make the place better for the residents.

“There are issues that we are seeing and we are trying to quickly deal with them the correct way and the right way,” Kumar said.

On July 1, the state’s general assistance housing program went back to the pre-pandemic rules that help people affected by natural disasters, fleeing domestic disturbances and other emergencies. The 929 who are currently in the program were there on June 30 and will be there until April 1. They are required to contribute 30% of their gross income toward the room. The Cortina Inn charges the state $169 a night.

For now, local communities are asking for the state’s help.

“We can’t solve this problem as individual municipalities, we have to look to the state for a plan and then action,” Ashcroft said.

“This isn’t the solution, what we are doing right now. I’m not sure what the solution is,” Chief Dumas said.

Residents agree.

“It’s all a trap. Like it keeps you in the same situation,” Dezaine said.

Hotel officials say when the voucher program is done, they plan to rebuild. But when that will be and how much that will cost is unknown.

