Dog falls 50 feet from trail known as Stairway to Heaven while hiking with owner, officials say

A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits trail Monday evening, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Caelan Hughes, KHNL and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits Kaneohe trail Monday evening.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, rescuers received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. for a dog that fell off from the Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven hiking trail.

First responders began their search efforts on the ground and air with a rescue helicopter.

Officials said it was reported that a 55-pound dog was hiking with its female handler before the animal fell about 50 feet.

The dog’s handler descended off the trail and stayed at her dog’s side until help arrived.

Thanks to the hiker’s cell phone, rescuers said they were able to track her location.

Crews found the hiker and animal near a waterfall. They first secured the dog in a harness and airlifted them both to safety by about 6:30 p.m.

First responders didn’t immediately release the condition of the dog but said no serious injuries were reported in the rescue.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

