How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Efforts to make education more inclusive in Vermont

A key group of educators and social justice organizations are looking to make Vermont education...
A key group of educators and social justice organizations are looking to make Vermont education more inclusive.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key group of educators and social justice organizations are looking to make Vermont education more inclusive.

Vermont’s Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Working Group was created by the Legislature in 2019.

It aims to draft statewide standards aimed at equity and inclusiveness which school districts can choose to work into curriculums.

They are also recommending that lawmakers require equity training for school board officials, mandate access to instructional materials in school libraries and for the Agency of Education to collect more data about punishment in schools.

“We just really want this work to be the beginning of what’s a holistic approach to our students’ safety,” said Amanda Garces of the Vermont Human Rights Commission.

The group also wants lawmakers to revisit how curriculums are funded, how to provide more support for professional development and how to give local districts opportunities to hire more ethnic studies teachers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash
Cherry Street in Rutland
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced that $10 million is available to help Vermont mobile home...
$10M in funding available to help Vt. mobile home communities with water woes
U.S. agriculture officials have declared Vermont a disaster area from July’s flooding.
USDA designates Vermont a natural disaster area from July flooding
On this hot Tuesday, there was no relief for people at most Burlington beaches. Cyanobacteria...
As temperatures go up, cyanobacteria blooms close down Burlington beaches
Starting in October, ANEW Place's Champlain Inn in Burlington will have a new organization...
New organization to take over Burlington homeless shelter