Efforts to make education more inclusive in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key group of educators and social justice organizations are looking to make Vermont education more inclusive.

Vermont’s Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Working Group was created by the Legislature in 2019.

It aims to draft statewide standards aimed at equity and inclusiveness which school districts can choose to work into curriculums.

They are also recommending that lawmakers require equity training for school board officials, mandate access to instructional materials in school libraries and for the Agency of Education to collect more data about punishment in schools.

“We just really want this work to be the beginning of what’s a holistic approach to our students’ safety,” said Amanda Garces of the Vermont Human Rights Commission.

The group also wants lawmakers to revisit how curriculums are funded, how to provide more support for professional development and how to give local districts opportunities to hire more ethnic studies teachers.

