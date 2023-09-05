How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in a Florida court. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court.

The filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

The couple had a daughter, Willa, in 2020, and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. The two had a prenuptial-agreement that Jonas expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The couple said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016. They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other exclusively by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

Turner, who is from Northampton, England, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and played Jean Grey in 2016′s “X-Men: Apocalypse” and 2019′s “Dark Phoenix.

The Arizona-born Jonas came to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series. They released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of U.S. stadiums.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash
Cherry Street in Rutland
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

Latest News

Cost of building new Burlington High School going up
New fund aims to knock down the cost of heating systems for flooded Vermonters
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says