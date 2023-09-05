Northeast Kingdom businesses grapple with flood recovery

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of businesses in the Northeast Kingdom were affected by the July flooding that devastated parts of Vermont.

Nestled among the Barton River for two decades, Red Sky Trading is known in the Kingdom for its food, flora, and finds. However, the seasonal business was closed for the entirety of its operating months thanks to flood damage. They opened for the season on July 4th and promptly closed for the season a week later.

For Cheri and Doug Safford of Red Sky Trading, this summer will mostly be remembered by the stench of propane spilling, flowers drowning, and sleepless nights.

“We realized with neighbors pulling things away from the river, it was just time to go. I told people to get away, it was really like a little whirlpool,” said Cheri.

The rise of the Barton River left two feet of water in the barn and the yard. The damage wiped out their business and adjacent Airbnb.

Clean-up has been continuous and slow. The couple has been restoring the property and salvaging what’s left of the knick knacks in the store.

The Saffords say there is residual anxiety during every rainstorm this soggy summer, on top of losing three feet of shoreline on the river.

“We need to replace the soil, and that has been the hardest part. We want to do that and we don’t want it to be difficult because we want to move forward. We want to replant our lawn. We want to be ready in the spring. We can’t have another season of lost income,” said Cheri.

The Saffords have some flood insurance and are navigating various federal funding opportunities, but they say moving the needle can feel confusing during an already tumultuous time.

Darcie McCann of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce says she’s heard similar stories from the many NEK businesses impacted by the flooding.

“It really cut down on their business, their livelihoods, and so farmers had crops and then just had them flooded out. You have to look at damages in different ways of how they were impacted,” said McCann.

She also says it’s hard to know how many in Orleans and Caledonia Counties were impacted, noting even if a business didn’t sustain flood damage, days-long road closures caused issues too.

In those two counties, at least 14 businesses total have applied for business physical damage loans with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

As the Saffords look ahead, they say the support from the community—lending a shower, a listening ear, or a helping hand—has gotten them through when they reflect on the past.

“It’s gonna be a long haul not just for us, but for the community,” said Cheri.

While they think it will take until the spring to fully recover, they hope to reopen next July.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.