One person dies in fatal crash in Lewis, NY

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lewis, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person died on Monday night in Lewis, New York.

New York State Police say they were attempting to do a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver failed to stop. It resulted in a chase.

The driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lane on Interstate 87 when they struck another vehicle head-on.

Police didn’t say who died but that others did sustain serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

One person died on Monday night in Lewis, New York.
