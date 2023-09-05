One person dies in fatal crash in Lewis, NY
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lewis, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person died on Monday night in Lewis, New York.
New York State Police say they were attempting to do a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver failed to stop. It resulted in a chase.
The driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lane on Interstate 87 when they struck another vehicle head-on.
Police didn’t say who died but that others did sustain serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
