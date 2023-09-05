How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police confirm deadly Rutland City shooting a homicide investigation

Cherry Street in Rutland
Cherry Street in Rutland(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City’s police chief is now calling this past weekend’s shooting a homicide investigation.

Chief Brian Kilcullen says officers are still in the early stages of their investigation, but they are now saying they believe both victims in this case were shot.

Police were called to apartment two at 50 Cherry Street on Saturday for a physical altercation. Investigators say they don’t know what started the fight, but when they arrived, they found one man shot multiple times. Police have not yet identified that man, who is currently in critical condition.

Another man, Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, New York, was found dead inside. Police say it appears he died of gunshot wounds.

The chief says there are still many unanswered questions in the case.

“It’s early in our investigation. We are looking to further the investigation through a development of leads that come our way, either through witnesses or the results of the autopsy. Once we identify everyone involved in any investigation, we want to speak to those individuals,” Kilcullen said.

The chief said it’s likely the two men who were shot knew each other, but we don’t know who pulled the trigger. Police say there are people of interest in the case.

The autopsy for Santonieo Miller should come back on Tuesday.

The chief said drugs may be involved, but that’s not confirmed.

Related Stories:

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash
Cherry Street in Rutland
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced that $10 million is available to help Vermont mobile home...
$10M in funding available to help Vt. mobile home communities with water woes
U.S. agriculture officials have declared Vermont a disaster area from July’s flooding.
USDA designates Vermont a natural disaster area from July flooding
A key group of educators and social justice organizations are looking to make Vermont education...
Efforts to make education more inclusive in Vermont
On this hot Tuesday, there was no relief for people at most Burlington beaches. Cyanobacteria...
As temperatures go up, cyanobacteria blooms close down Burlington beaches
Starting in October, ANEW Place's Champlain Inn in Burlington will have a new organization...
New organization to take over Burlington homeless shelter