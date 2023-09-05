Police confirm deadly Rutland City shooting a homicide investigation

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City’s police chief is now calling this past weekend’s shooting a homicide investigation.

Chief Brian Kilcullen says officers are still in the early stages of their investigation, but they are now saying they believe both victims in this case were shot.

Police were called to apartment two at 50 Cherry Street on Saturday for a physical altercation. Investigators say they don’t know what started the fight, but when they arrived, they found one man shot multiple times. Police have not yet identified that man, who is currently in critical condition.

Another man, Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, New York, was found dead inside. Police say it appears he died of gunshot wounds.

The chief says there are still many unanswered questions in the case.

“It’s early in our investigation. We are looking to further the investigation through a development of leads that come our way, either through witnesses or the results of the autopsy. Once we identify everyone involved in any investigation, we want to speak to those individuals,” Kilcullen said.

The chief said it’s likely the two men who were shot knew each other, but we don’t know who pulled the trigger. Police say there are people of interest in the case.

The autopsy for Santonieo Miller should come back on Tuesday.

The chief said drugs may be involved, but that’s not confirmed.

