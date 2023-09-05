Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday.

Vermont State Police say a concerned citizen reported witnessing a man violently abuse his dog at Elmore Beach at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

He’s described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with a chest-length brown beard. He was with a woman and two toddlers. The dog was described as a 100-pound black lab.

If you witnessed the alleged abuse or know who the man is, troopers want to hear from you. Contact Trooper Keith Cote at the barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111.

