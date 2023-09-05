Suspect in murders of Vermont mother, son due in court Tuesday

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The man police say murdered a mother and son in southern Vermont is due in court on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say Christopher Ellis, 54, had been living with Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, who were found dead in their Whitingham home Friday night.

Police arrested Ellis that same night in Brattleboro where he was spotted driving Michael Garvin’s pickup truck.

According to court paperwork, Ellis shot the Garvins earlier in the week and then stole the truck.

Ellis is due in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro Tuesday afternoon to face two counts of first-degree murder and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

