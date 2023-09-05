How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Threat of landslides lingers in Vermont after July flooding

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the soggy summer we had, the threat of landslides lingers in Vermont.

State geologists are investigating dozens of areas around the state compromised by July’s flooding, and trying to figure out whether fixes can happen, and if any people are at risk.

Our Darren Perron spoke to State Geologist Ben DeJong to find out where they’re looking. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Cherry Street in Rutland
Vermont shooting leaves New York man dead
Police say a truck driver was injured when he crashed his tractor-trailer in Springfield Monday.
Truck driver injured, rig totaled in Vermont crash
Cherry Street in Rutland
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rutland City

Latest News

More money is on the way to help Vermont flood victims get back into their homes and stay warm...
New fund aims to knock down the cost of heating systems for flooded Vermonters
High construction costs are jacking up the price tag to build Burlington’s new high school.
Cost of building new Burlington High School going up
With the soggy summer we had, the threat of landslides lingers in Vermont. Our Darren Perron...
Threat of landslides lingers in Vermont after July flooding
Starting in October, ANEW Place's Champlain Inn in Burlington will have a new organization...
New organization to take over Burlington homeless shelter