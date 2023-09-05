Threat of landslides lingers in Vermont after July flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the soggy summer we had, the threat of landslides lingers in Vermont.

State geologists are investigating dozens of areas around the state compromised by July’s flooding, and trying to figure out whether fixes can happen, and if any people are at risk.

Our Darren Perron spoke to State Geologist Ben DeJong to find out where they’re looking. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

