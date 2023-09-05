Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the fall sports calendar jam-packed as we begin September, our Top 3 on 3 will now have lots to choose from each week.

Starting off this week at number three, the UVM women’s soccer team struck in the blink of an eye - twice. The first goal from Kate Bossert and the second from Lauren DeGroot gave the Catamounts a fourth straight win to improve their record to 4-1 on the season.

At number two, the first high school football game of the year between Hartford and St. Johnsbury delivered lots of points. The Hurricanes’ first score of the season was a dazzling connection between quarterback Brayden Trombley and receiver Brody Tyburski, who hauled in a touchdown as he fell to the ground.

And at number one, BFA quarterback Seneca Durocher scrambled his way free before heaving up a pass that Parker Daudelin grabbed, and toe-tapped for a catch along the sidelines.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.