USDA designates Vermont a natural disaster area from July flooding

U.S. agriculture officials have declared Vermont a disaster area from July’s flooding. - File...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - U.S. agriculture officials have declared Vermont a disaster area from July’s flooding.

The U.S. agriculture secretary approved Gov. Phil Scott’s request for a disaster designation from July’s floods which affected thousands of acres of Vermont’s farmland.

The USDA says all 14 counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas because there were enough production losses.

What this means for farms is that they’re now eligible to be considered for Farm Service Agency emergency loans. They have eight months to apply.

Click here for more information on the USDA’s disaster assistance programs.

Producers interested in these programs are encouraged to contact their local USDA service center. To find the nearest service center, go to the “Find your Local Service Center” tool at www.farmers.gov

