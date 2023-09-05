Vermont food pantries see increased demand following summer floods

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - September is Hunger Action Month, a reminder that Vermonters are still struggling with food insecurity post-flooding, and demand is up after the storms this summer.

Dylan Fishman joined the Montpelier Food Pantry as manager just a week before the flooding.

“I was thrust into the community, I felt like I met a lot of people, I made a lot of really important connections. I saw how amazing this community is and how much people care and want to show up,” Fishman said.

Previously located in the basement of Trinity Church, the Montpelier Food Pantry was flooded nearly to the ceiling and everything was lost.

The food pantry just relocated to a space in the City Center. Fishman hopes it will better meet the community’s needs.

“Our main priority was finding a space that could easily be found, be within walking distance of downtown, have a handicap entrance and a loading dock entrance which is super useful. We found a space here in City Center that can accommodate all of those needs,” Fishman said.

On their opening day, a steady flow of people stopped by for essentials like fresh vegetables, canned goods and toiletries.

Food pantries across the state are a vital resource for Vermonters, particularly in recent months.

Carrie Stahler with the Vermont Foodbank says food insecurity remained high following the pandemic but soared following the flooding.

“What we saw as an organization was a huge influx in ordering of food from our network partners around the state. So we saw about a 40% increase in the pounds of food distributed from July to August,” Stahler said.

Stahler says food pantries are working tirelessly to meet the demand.

UVM Clinical Associate Professor Farryl Bertmann tracks food insecurity in Vermont. She worries most about Vermonters who were already vulnerable before the flooding.

“Personally I’m really concerned about folks who have a lag in recovery. So those are folks who were already living on the margins,” Bertmann said.

Food pantry staff say the best way to help is to ask your local food pantry what items they need and donate what you can.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the Vermont Foodbank’s website for a statewide map of food shelves and their contact information.

