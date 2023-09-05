How to help
Wildlife Watch: Listening in to keep bats safe

Wildlife experts are using an acoustic detector to check on wildlife near the...
Wildlife experts are using an acoustic detector to check on wildlife near the Winooski-Burlington bridge before repairs begin on the span.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With improvements on the horizon for the Winooski-Burlington bridge, the state is checking on wildlife living in the area.

Wildlife experts are using an acoustic detector to help.

“They are used to listen to bat ultrasonic activity that’s outside of our hearing range. It helps us to survey and find out what bats are using an area,” said Alyssa Bennett, a small mammals biologist with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Bennett says these devices are used in many situations. In this case, it’s being used to determine whether there are bats near the transportation project expected on the 95-year-old structure.

“Before we do projects in Vermont-- transportation projects, forest management projects-- we are interested in finding out what bat species are there, specifically threatened and endangered bats,” Bennett said.

Wherever the project is, if there are conflicts with bats, it allows time to find ways to avoid any impacts on the habitat.

“There are no cameras involved in these devices; they are just recoding sound outside of our hearing range,” Bennett said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

