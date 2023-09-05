BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It has been Day Two of what is sure to be an official heat wave (3 consecutive days with a high of 90° or higher). The Heat Index (”feels like” temperature) will be in the mid/upper 90s on Wednesday - dangerously hot.

We may stretch this streak of hot weather into a 4-day heat wave with temperatures close to 90° again on Thursday. But on Thursday, a frontal system will begin to move in from the west with some showers & thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon & evening. Some of those thunderstorms could have some locally heavy downpours with them.

More of the same will happen on Friday as temperatures slowly come down into the 80s. Showers will continue through the weekend and possibly into the start of next week. There will be no drastic drops in the temperatures, rather just a slow, steady cooldown as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Continue to take it easy over the next few days during this heat wave and stay well-hydrated. Never leave kids or pets inside a parked car for even a second, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges with this hot & humid weather. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.