By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hazy, hot, and humid is again how we are describing our Tuesday. Any morning fog and clouds should burn off as we head through the rest of the morning hours. This afternoon, we’re left with nothing but sunshine. With all that sun, highs again for the day will climb into the mid and upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints are again in the 70s, meaning, yes, it will be pretty sticky feeling again. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 60s for most locations, but some may not even get out of the 70s.

Wednesday features more of the same hazy, hot, and humid weather, with daytime highs for many even a tad warmer as most climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints are again sticky in the 70s.

Temperatures will slowly come down for the end of the week and into the weekend as the weather pattern changes, with showers & possible thunderstorms showing up by Thursday. I suspect we start Thursday dry and sunny, but introduce the chance for storms Thursday evening and Thursday night. There will be persistent showers throughout the weekend and possibly into the start of next week. Temperatures return to the 70s (right around average for this time of year) as the weekend rolls around.

For now, stay well-hydrated and take it easy over the next couple of days, especially during the peak heating hours in the middle of the day. Keep your kids & pets cool & comfortable, and check on any neighbors who may have issues with extreme heat.

Happy Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

