$12M in broadband upgrades coming to Grafton County

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Millions of dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build and improve broadband infrastructure in Grafton County, New Hampshire.

Nearly $12 million was awarded to the county to develop more than 200 miles of fiber optic cable that will provide surrounding communities with faster and dependable high-speed internet.

“This grant will finally allow everyone in our most rural communities to participate in our 21st century economy, giving access to quality health care access to higher education, and access to internet business for all of our entrepreneurs,” said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Officials say the project will provide the infrastructure needed to support future growth and expansion of Grafton County’s broadband needs with minimal additional investment.

