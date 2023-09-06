How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year honors women in sports

The Barbie Career of the Year 2023 will honor women in sports.
The Barbie Career of the Year 2023 will honor women in sports.(Mattel)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mattel has unveiled its Career of the Year-themed Barbie dolls.

The dolls in 2023 will highlight women in sports.

The dolls are dressed to represent four sports-related careers.

In a release, Mattel said these new career-themed Barbies can encourage girls to get involved in sports, which can help develop life skills and raise confidence.

The company said the lineup was inspired by “severely underrepresented women in the sports industry from positions on the field to leadership in the locker room.”

Among the dolls are an athlete, a referee, a sports reporter, and a general manager who really means business in her blue-and-white pinstripe power suit.

It’s not yet clear whether Mattel’s evolution of dolls and the “Barbie” movie will have an effect on toy sales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Thetford man drowned in a pond in the Northeast Kingdom after a boat he was on...
Police: Thetford man drowned in Vermont pond
The Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury may not be worth the hype according to a recent...
Big Vt. tourist draw ranked among world’s biggest ‘tourist traps’ by USA Today
Police are looking for a man who witnesses say abused his dog at a Vermont beach on Saturday. -...
Police investigating report of animal cruelty at Vermont beach
Christopher Ellis
Suspect in murders of Vt. mom, son admitted to killings, court records say
Concerns are being raised about a Rutland hotel that’s housing the homeless as part of the...
Concerns raised about Vermont hotel being used to house the homeless

Latest News

File photo
Rutland County state’s attorney says fatal officer-involved shooting in Fair Haven justified
Biden cancels oil and gas leases issued by Trump in Alaska Arctic
Biden cancels oil and gas leases issued by Trump in Alaska Arctic
Biden cancels oil and gas leases issued by Trump in Alaska Arctic
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande