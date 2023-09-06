How to help
Burlington beaches close, cooling shelters open

Burlington beaches were closed on Wednesday due to cyanobacteria but cooling stations were...
Burlington beaches were closed on Wednesday due to cyanobacteria but cooling stations were open. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re trying to cool off on this hot Wednesday, Burlington’s beaches may not be the place to go.

The Parks and Rec Department says all beaches in the city are closed to swimming due to cyanobacteria blooms.

People should stay out of the water when there is cyanobacteria because the blooms can pose a health threat to people and pets.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

There are a number of cooling shelters available in Burlington so people can cool off. Click here for the latest list.

