Even with dry weather, many farm fields remain sodden

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite clear skies and temperatures this week in the 90s, many Vermont farm fields remain sodden, and the wet conditions have prevented many from haying their fields to put feed away for the winter.

Dry conditions Wednesday gave Addison County farmer Brian Kemp the rare opportunity to make hay for his herd of organic beef cows. “This summer’s been tough. We just started getting back in the fields this week,” he said.

The sprawling field on the border of Rutland and Addison Counties has taken on more than 20 inches of rain since June. Even during dry weather this week, farm equipment is still sinking into the field. “That’s damaging the soils. That’s not great, we’re compacting the soil. It’ll sacrifice the future crop in this field,” Kemp said.

Meanwhile, other hay and corn fields used to feed livestock were in the direct path of floodwaters and are still waiting to be harvested or are now of lesser quality, leading to shortages of feed for cattle and scraping away at an already thin bottom line for many.

“When grain demand goes up, the price goes up. It’ll be a rough year for farmers,” Kemp said.

But there could be more help on the way. The USDA this week gave the thumbs up to Governor Phil Scott’s natural disaster declaration, opening up the door for farms to access USDA low-interest loans that run around 3.75%.

“It’s another piece of the puzzle, so it’s another piece we have to put together to recover,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. He says farmers have eight months to explore their financial options and says grants are also available through the state and the Vermont Community Foundation. He adds the state is reaching out to other states and Canada to help supply feed this winter. “Over the next couple of months, a lot of farmers are planning that scenario, because we don’t want to be in the scenario in February where we’re searching for feed for livestock.”

Back in Leicester, Kemp is thinking about the future of farms. In recent years, he says many farms have focused on regenerative agriculture, cover crops, and other ways to make farms resilient in the face of climate change. But he says summers like these will make it challenging to keep up. “If this happens as a reoccurring thing, if this is our future, we’re really all hoping that this is a one-year one-off,” he said.

State leaders Wednesday also highlighted mental health resources for all Vermonters, including farmers, who have been dealing with the fallout from the floods.

