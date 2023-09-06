FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Cabot set to close Thursday

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day to get help at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Cabot.

The center at the Cabot Town Hall will close its doors Wednesday at 7 p.m.

FEMA says once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, they refocus resources to places that need more attention.

For people in that area still looking for help, other recovery centers are still open. Click here for the latest list of locations and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

