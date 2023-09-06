Hardwick man struck and killed by driver

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - An 86-year-old Hardwick man has died after police say he was struck by a driver early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Route 16 near Molheur Drive. The Hardwick Police say Benjamin Mallery, 28, of Sheffield was headed south when he hit the 86-year-old, who was in the southbound lane. Police say it was foggy at the time.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of the family.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

